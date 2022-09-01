Paige Bueckers Announces Decision On Her Future At UConn

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Paige Bueckers #5 of the UConn Huskies looks on during the first half against the Baylor Lady Bears in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, Paige Bueckers will not be suiting up for UConn women's basketball this season after tearing her ACL.

We will have the opportunity to see Bueckers in a Huskies' uniform again though, she says. In her first session with the media since injuring her knee this summer, Bueckers told reporters she is not thinking about entering the 2023 WNBA Draft right now.

“I’m not leaving … I will be playing college basketball again," she said, via Lila Bromberg of the Hartford Courant.

Simply put, when Bueckers has played for UConn, she's been sensational.

As a freshman in 2020-21, the Hopkins, Minnesota native averaged 20.0 points, 5.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 52.4% from the field and 46.4% from three-point range.

Last season, Bueckers was only able to play in 17 contests due to injury, and while her scoring, three-point and free throw shooting numbers dipped a bit, she helped lead the Huskies to the national title game.