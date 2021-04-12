Tyler Coyle may have been flying under the radar prior to his pro day, but that’s no longer the case.

The versatile safety had an incredible showing at his pro day, running the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds and posting a 39-inch vertical. Those kind of measurements alone make him an intriguing prospect.

Coyle also has the on-field production to back up his athleticism, finishing his college career with 274 tackles, 16 passes defended, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. He began his college career as a defensive back for UConn before he switched over to linebacker at Purdue.

Although he’ll most likely play safety in the NFL, the fact that Coyle can play close to the line of scrimmage helps out his draft stock. If a defensive coordinator sees him as a hybrid linebacker/safety, he could be worth a Day 3 selection.

We sat down with Tyler Coyle to discuss his time at Purdue and UConn, his outstanding pro day, what an NFL team is getting in him and much more.

The Spun: You spent time at UConn and Purdue, and played multiple positions. Looking back at your career, what do you make of it?

Tyler Coyle: Just looking back at my college career, I would say it was successful. I went to a state school, which was always a dream for me, and I feel like I gave it everything I had at Purdue and UConn. I wouldn’t say this journey I’m on is an easy one, but I worked for everything I got at the moment.

The Spun: What was your favorite college moment?

TC: Definitely my first career pick-six against Temple. I think I was a sophomore at the time. It was a close game, but my interception put us over the top.

Tyler Coyle should be on of the starters this fall. At 6-1, 205, Coyle led the team in interceptions last season. Coyle has a great frame to be physical and battle with receivers for passes. He'll be one of the big reasons UConn shows improvement on this side of the ball pic.twitter.com/F6G3smGaST — Joe Broback (@joebroback) March 26, 2018

The Spun: You posted great numbers at your pro day. What did you think of your performance?

TC: Honestly, I’m still mad I got a 39-inch vertical. Overall, I thought it was an A- or B+ type performance.

The Spun: What about your 40 time, were you at least impressed with that?

TC: Definitely. I worked hard for that. I was training in Nashville, Tennessee at Boost Performance. I came in running a 4.50 at first, but the owner of the facility told me I’m a 4.30 guy. I put in two and a half months of work to get there, so I’m definitely proud of myself.

Tyler Coyle, SS, Purdue This kid is nasty! #UCONN #Purdue #NastyNumbers 6004 209

40 4.36

10 yard split – 1.57

VJ 39

Broad Jump 11'1

Shuttle – 4.02

3 Cone – 7.14

Hand 9

Arm 33

Wingspan 77 7/8

Bench 24 pic.twitter.com/MHII6P8vIq — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) April 1, 2021

The Spun: What role do you see yourself playing in the NFL?

TC: I feel like I’m a high safety, but I’m versatile enough to come in the box. It’s a win-win for me because I’m so versatile and I can play many different positions. I wouldn’t say being versatile is a bad thing, you know what I mean?

The Spun: Which defensive players do you like to watch on film?

TC: Justin Simmons and Jamal Adams. Adams’ versatility is something I like – he can come in the box and play high safety – and Simmons has extraordinary range.

The Spun: What is your best attribute on the field?

TC: As a safety, you need to have route recognition. I feel like I’m great with route recognition and determining what can be run off the splits given to me.

#Purdue's S Tyler Coyle is another player who's game is a bit underrated. IMO what we saw at UConn in 2019 is more of what his projection *should* be as a pro. — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) March 11, 2021

The Spun: On the flip side, what are you trying to improve?

TC: Getting in out and of my transitions is something I’m working on. I want my feet to be quicker for the next level. It’s going to be a challenge, but I’m ready to put the work in.

The Spun: Which NFL player do you want to face in your rookie season?

TC: Cam Newton has been my favorite player since 8th grade. I really can’t wait to play against Cam.

The Spun: When you’re not watching film or working out, what’s your hobby?

TC: Well, I just had a daughter and she’s five months old right now. But when I’m not with her, I’m playing a little Call of Duty, Madden and NBA 2K.

The Spun: What is an NFL team getting in Tyler Coyle?

TC: The most humble, hard-working and dedicated person you’ll ever be around. I know I’m just getting started, so of course I have to be humble. That is truly who I am though. I love the game of football and I’m ready to work for everything I got.

Tyler Coyle INT to the HOUSE to get @UConnFootball on the board Lead 7-0 pic.twitter.com/EbeWCPqson — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 7, 2019

Coyle has the potential to be a playmaker at the next level. All he needs now is a chance to show what he can do on the gridiron.

You can read more of our interviews with athletes or media stars here.