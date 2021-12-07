UConn Announces Injury Diagnosis For Paige Bueckers

Over the weekend, the world of women’s college basketball held its breath when Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers went to the ground in pain after a non-contact play.

On Tuesday, UConn announced the injury diagnosis for the star sophomore.

According to a release from the Huskies, Bueckers underwent an MRI and a CT scan that revealed a tibial plateau fracture. She’s expected to miss approximately 6-8 weeks as a result of the injury.

“Obviously, we’re all extremely disappointed for Paige and that she suffered this injury,” UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said Tuesday. “It would be really hard for me to describe how much basketball means to Paige and how much her teammates mean to her. Her not being able to do the thing that she loves to do, to be there for her teammates, is really difficult for her.

“We’ve had players get injured in the past and my philosophy here is, I’m not interested in how fast we can get someone back; I’m interest in what’s best for them long term. Every decision made will prioritize what’s best for Paige and her career. Everyone involved with this program will be there to support Paige through her healing process.”

We're all behind you, Paige 💙 pic.twitter.com/ecVLeWwqYZ — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) December 7, 2021

Bueckers’ diagnosis isn’t ideal, but is far more optimistic than many thought it could be after the initial injury occurred.

As Bueckers tried to bring the ball up court with 38.5 seconds to play in Sunday’s game against No. 24 Notre Dame, her left leg buckled and she nearly went all the way down the ground. The sophomore guard was able to hobble her way up the court before falling in front of the UConn bench in obvious pain. She was helped off the court and into the locker room by two teammates.

The diagnosis may not have been as severe as expected, but it’s still quite the blow to a talented UConn team. Bueckers, the reigning Wooden Award and the Naismith Trophy, is one of the best players in the country once again this season meaning that the Huskies will have to find some way to replace her production over the next two months.

Ideally, UConn should get Bueckers back in plenty of time to mount a NCAA Tournament run.