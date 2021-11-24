During the closing seconds of Wednesday afternoon’s thriller between Auburn and UConn, Huskies forward Isaiah Whaley collapsed in front of the bench. It was a scary scene to say the least.

Whaley was motionless in front of the bench for a few moments. Thankfully, he received immediate help from the medical staff and was able to walk off the court.

Following the win on Wednesday afternoon, UConn head coach Dan Hurley told reporters that Whaley fainted because he stood up too quickly. Shortly after Hurley’s press conference, UConn’s basketball team issued an additional update on Whaley’s status.

“Isaiah Whaley fainted at the end of the game, but is doing okay now. Thank you everyone for your concern and well wishes,” UConn’s official Twitter account announced.

Countless college basketball fans were speculating about Whaley’s health once they saw him go down by the bench. This update should allow those fans who were worried about the fifth-year senior to exhale.

Whaley played 43 minutes in this afternoon’s double-overtime game against Auburn. He finished with two points, seven rebounds and four assists.

It’s unclear at this time if Whaley will have to miss UConn’s upcoming game against Michigan State. That game will take place on Thursday afternoon.