UConn Isaiah Whaley Faints By The Bench, Team Announces Update On His Status

Isaiah Whaley on the court for UConn.NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 12: Isaiah Whaley #5 of the Connecticut Huskies looks on during the Big East Men's Basketball Tournament - Semifinals college basketball game against the Creighton Bluejays at Madison Square Garden on March 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

During the closing seconds of Wednesday afternoon’s thriller between Auburn and UConn, Huskies forward Isaiah Whaley collapsed in front of the bench. It was a scary scene to say the least.

Whaley was motionless in front of the bench for a few moments. Thankfully, he received immediate help from the medical staff and was able to walk off the court.

Following the win on Wednesday afternoon, UConn head coach Dan Hurley told reporters that Whaley fainted because he stood up too quickly. Shortly after Hurley’s press conference, UConn’s basketball team issued an additional update on Whaley’s status.

“Isaiah Whaley fainted at the end of the game, but is doing okay now. Thank you everyone for your concern and well wishes,” UConn’s official Twitter account announced.

Countless college basketball fans were speculating about Whaley’s health once they saw him go down by the bench. This update should allow those fans who were worried about the fifth-year senior to exhale.

Whaley played 43 minutes in this afternoon’s double-overtime game against Auburn. He finished with two points, seven rebounds and four assists.

It’s unclear at this time if Whaley will have to miss UConn’s upcoming game against Michigan State. That game will take place on Thursday afternoon.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.