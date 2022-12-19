Skip to main content
Week 7 College Basketball Top 25 Poll Released

Jordan Hawkins for UConn

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Connecticut Huskies Guard Jordan Hawkins (24) dribbles the ball against St. Johns Red Storm Guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (5) defending during the first half of the College Basketball game between the UConn Huskies and St. Johns Red Storm on February 13, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The latest college basketball AP top 25 poll was released on Monday afternoon.

Undefeated Purdue remains No. 1, with the unbeaten UConn Huskies moving up a spot to No. 2. Houston moved up two spots to No. 3, while Kansas (ranked fourth) and Arizona (ranked fifth) each climbed four notches.

Virginia, Texas, Tennessee, Alabama and Arkansas round out the top 10. 

Here's the full updated top 25 poll from the Associated Press.

  1. Purdue
  2. UConn
  3. Houston
  4. Kansas
  5. Arizona
  6. Virginia
  7. Texas
  8. Tennessee
  9. Alabama
  10. Arkansas
  11. Gonzaga
  12. Baylor
  13. UCLA
  14. Duke
  15. Mississippi State
  16. Illinois
  17. Wisconsin
  18. Indiana
  19. Kentucky
  20. TCU
  21. Virginia Tech
  22. Miami
  23. Auburn
  24. Marquette
  25. Arizona State

This past weekend featured several massive matchups between ranked teams, which is why the top 25 has shifted a bunch since last Monday.

This week's slate is considerably lighter as schools finish up finals and prepare for winter break. The only matchup featuring two ranked teams in the next seven days is Virginia at Miami tomorrow night. 