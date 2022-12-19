Week 7 College Basketball Top 25 Poll Released
The latest college basketball AP top 25 poll was released on Monday afternoon.
Undefeated Purdue remains No. 1, with the unbeaten UConn Huskies moving up a spot to No. 2. Houston moved up two spots to No. 3, while Kansas (ranked fourth) and Arizona (ranked fifth) each climbed four notches.
Virginia, Texas, Tennessee, Alabama and Arkansas round out the top 10.
Here's the full updated top 25 poll from the Associated Press.
- Purdue
- UConn
- Houston
- Kansas
- Arizona
- Virginia
- Texas
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Gonzaga
- Baylor
- UCLA
- Duke
- Mississippi State
- Illinois
- Wisconsin
- Indiana
- Kentucky
- TCU
- Virginia Tech
- Miami
- Auburn
- Marquette
- Arizona State
This past weekend featured several massive matchups between ranked teams, which is why the top 25 has shifted a bunch since last Monday.
This week's slate is considerably lighter as schools finish up finals and prepare for winter break. The only matchup featuring two ranked teams in the next seven days is Virginia at Miami tomorrow night.