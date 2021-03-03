Big East Conference Releases Statement On Greg McDermott

Creighton head coach Greg McDermott has taken a lot of heat this week for racially insensitive comments he made to his team following a loss to Xavier.

McDermott apologized for his comments on Tuesday. He admitted that using the analogy “I can’t have anybody leave the plantation” was insensitive and inappropriate.

On Wednesday, the Big East Conference released a statement on McDermott. The conference condemned his actions and made it clear that they are committed to inclusivity.

As for McDermott’s fate, the conference stated that it believes his apology is a “necessary first step”. No punishments or disciplinary actions have been announced as of writing.

The timing of McDermott’s error could hardly be worse. His team plays Villanova on the road tonight in a game that could decide the Big East regular season title.

Creighton have not made the NCAA Tournament since 2018 and were deprived of their shot to go last year. If McDermott faces disciplinary action before the Big East Tournament or the NCAA Tournament, they could be in real trouble.

The school will need to make a decision quickly in order to minimize the amount of time this controversy will be drawn out.

But to some degree, the damage has already been done. There’s already speculation that McDermott’s actions could affect recruiting, attendance and even the locker room itself.

Greg McDermott is in his 11th year at Creighton. He is 248-122 with the Blue Jays with five appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

What do you think needs to happen?