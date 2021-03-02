Creighton men’s basketball head coach Greg McDermott issued an apology on Tuesday for his recent postgame speech in which he referenced a “plantation.”

Creighton (17-6, 13-5) fell at the hands of the Xavier Musketeers in a hard-fought Big East clash last Saturday. McDermott was emotional after the game and subsequently delivered a passionate speech to his players. In doing so, the Creighton head coach referenced a “plantation.”

“Guys, we got to stick together,” McDermott began his speech. “We need both feet in. I need everyone to stay on the plantation. I can’t have anybody leave the plantation.”

McDermott has since realized using “plantation” in his postgame speech was an “egregious mistake.” The Creighton head coach issued an apology for the speech on Tuesday.

“I immediately recognized my egregious mistake and quickly addressed my use of such insensitive words with the team,” McDermott said in his apology. “I have never used that analogy and it is not indicative of who I am as a person or as a coach.”

Check out McDermott’s full apology below.

Greg McDermott is putting his apology to action. The Creighton head coach has met with his players to engage in “difficult conversations.”

McDermott clearly regrets his choice of words. He appears committed to avoiding such references moving forward.

Creighton basketball, meanwhile, takes on No. 10 Villanova on Wednesday. The Bluejays have a chance to improve their tournament resume as the regular season dwindles down.