Creighton Basketball Loses Commitment From Major 2021 Recruit

It’s been a turbulent ride for Creighton basketball and head coach Greg McDermott these past few weeks. The program received another piece of unfortunate news on Thursday.

Creighton basketball has lost a commitment from TyTy Washington, one of the top recruits in the 2021 class. The 6-foot-3 point guard checks in as the No. 30 overall and No. 3 point guard recruit in his class, according to the 247Sports composite score.

Washington committed to Creighton in November of last year. He backed off such a pledge on Thursday, thanking McDermott and the Bluejays’ coaching staff in the process.

“After a lot of discussions and talking with my family and coaches, I have decided to decommit from Creighton University, and reopen my recruitment. I’d like to thank the Creighton coaching staff for the opportunities they’ve placed before me.”

2021 prospect TyTy Washington has decommitted from Creighton. Top-50 recruit. https://t.co/nI90XBpZC2 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 11, 2021

The timing here is nothing short of interesting. TyTy Washington’s decommitment comes just days after Creighton lifted its Greg McDermott suspension.

The Bluejays suspended McDermott “indefinitely” after he referenced a “plantation” in a postgame speech. The suspension didn’t last long as McDermott was reinstated ahead of the start of the Big East basketball tournament this week.

It’s unclear if Washington’s decommitment has anything to do with McDermott’s postgame speech or Creighton’s decision to lift the suspension. But the timing here likely isn’t a coincidence.

Washington will hear from plenty of top programs in coming weeks. He’s now one of the best recruits available in his class.