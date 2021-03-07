Creighton Star Marcus Zegarowski Addresses Greg McDermott Situation

Creighton basketball’s crushing loss to Xavier last Saturday wasn’t even the worst thing to happen to the program that weekend. Head coach Greg McDermott delivered a controversial postgame speech, and has since been suspended because of it.

McDermott’s speech included an analogy to “staying on the plantation.” Given the connotation, the speech has caused a major stir within the college basketball world this week.

The Creighton head coach realized his mistake rather early, and tried to make the proper ramifications though public and internal apologies. He reportedly even offered to resign. Instead, Creighton has decided to suspend the college basketball head coach “indefinitely.”

Bluejays star Marcus Zegarowski addressed McDermott’s speech and Creighton’s decision Saturday night. While he recognizes McDermott made a massive mistake, he also praised his character and mentorship. It certainly sounds like the Creighton star would like to see McDermott’s suspension lifted.

“Obviously it’s a real sensitive topic,” Zegarowski said on Saturday, via Creighton reporter Jon Nyatawa. “A lot of guys in that locker room were hurting from it, and I was hurting from what he said. But at the same time, you know, Coach Mac, he has been a huge mentor for me. And I know he would take a bullet for me, and everybody in that locker room, including the coaching staff. I just want to make that point across to whoever’s watching.”

Creighton is facing a tough path forward. It’s taken the necessary actions to discipline Greg McDermott. McDermott, meanwhile, has taken the necessary steps so far to make right.

The Bluejays are the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Big East Tournament and will begin play next Thursday, Mar. 11.

The question is: will McDermott be on the sideline when Creighton basketball tries to win the Big East Tournament next week?

[Jon Nyatawa]