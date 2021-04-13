Charlie Moore, Former 4-Star Recruit, Considering Another Transfer

Oft-traveled point guard Charlie Moore is on the move once again. The former four-star recruit has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Moore spent the last two seasons at DePaul, his third program. He averaged 14.4 points and 4.2 assists this past season after producing 15.5 points and 6.1 assists per game in 2019-20.

Moore is one of several Blue Demons to check out the transfer portal after the program fired head coach Dave Leitao. Before arriving at DePaul, Moore spent the 2018-19 season playing for Kansas, where he averaged 2.9 points and 1.3 assists per game in a reserve role.

Moore sat out the 2017-18 campaign after transferring to KU from Cal, where he began his college career in 2016. In 34 starts for the Bears, the 5-foot-11 floor general averaged 12.2 points and 3.5 assists per outing while shooting 35.2% from three-point range.

Coming out of high school in 2016, Moore was the top player in the state of Illinois and the No. 16 point guard in the nation, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He chose Cal from an impressive offer list of nearly two dozen programs.

Moore’s college career has certainly taken a circuitous route, and he’s about to be on his fourth school in six years. Given his resume, we’d expect him to drum up plenty of interest now that he’s on the market.