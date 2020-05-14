The Spun

13 Schools Have Reached Out To Georgetown Transfer Mac McClung

Georgetown guard Mac McClung.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 21: Mac McClung #2 of the Georgetown Hoyas reacts after a three pointer during the first half of the game against the Texas Longhorns at Madison Square Garden on November 21, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

A big-time name hit the NCAA’s transfer portal on Wednesday, as Georgetown star Mac McClung has decided to move on from the Hoyas.

McClung, who will be a junior in the fall, is coming off back-to-back promising seasons. He averaged more than 15 points as a sophomore and more than 13 points as a freshman.

“It was a number of different events that made me feel I had no choice but to transfer from Georgetown,” McClung told ESPN. “I really wanted to stay, but things throughout my career made me realize that I couldn’t.

“I’m looking for a place I can call home. A place I can be a part of a family and help them succeed.”

Several major schools are expected to have interest in McClung. According to 247Sports, 13 major programs have already reached out.

From the report:

Florida, Auburn, Texas A&M, Arkansas, USC, BYU, Wake Forest, Tennessee, Gonzaga, Utah, Arizona State, Oklahoma State and Georgia, sources tell 247Sports.

More schools are likely to express interest as the process develops, as well.

McClung will have to sit out the 2020-21 and have two years of eligibility remaining, barring a waiver from the NCAA. However, he is reportedly expected to pursue immediate eligibility from the NCAA.

The now-former Georgetown Hoyas guard should be one of the most-pursued players on the transfer market.

