13 Schools Have Reached Out To Georgetown Transfer Mac McClung

A big-time name hit the NCAA’s transfer portal on Wednesday, as Georgetown star Mac McClung has decided to move on from the Hoyas.

McClung, who will be a junior in the fall, is coming off back-to-back promising seasons. He averaged more than 15 points as a sophomore and more than 13 points as a freshman.

“It was a number of different events that made me feel I had no choice but to transfer from Georgetown,” McClung told ESPN. “I really wanted to stay, but things throughout my career made me realize that I couldn’t.

“I’m looking for a place I can call home. A place I can be a part of a family and help them succeed.”

Several major schools are expected to have interest in McClung. According to 247Sports, 13 major programs have already reached out.

From the report:

Florida, Auburn, Texas A&M, Arkansas, USC, BYU, Wake Forest, Tennessee, Gonzaga, Utah, Arizona State, Oklahoma State and Georgia, sources tell 247Sports.

More schools are likely to express interest as the process develops, as well.

More than a dozen schools have reached out to Mac McClung since he hit the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source tells 247Sports. Who all has McClung heard from? | Story: https://t.co/vRMOMHRCkB pic.twitter.com/s5i6JbkKkS — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) May 14, 2020

McClung will have to sit out the 2020-21 and have two years of eligibility remaining, barring a waiver from the NCAA. However, he is reportedly expected to pursue immediate eligibility from the NCAA.

The now-former Georgetown Hoyas guard should be one of the most-pursued players on the transfer market.