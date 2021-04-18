Chet Holmgren To Decide Between 7 Schools On Monday

Minnehaha Academy center Chet Holmgren is the top recruit in the 2021 college basketball recruiting class, but only one team will get his college services.

According to ESPN’s Paul Biancardi, Holmgren is slated to make his college choice on Monday at noon EST. The seven schools he has on his list are Georgetown, Gonzaga, Memphis, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina and Ohio State.

247Sports gave Holmgren a perfect score in their composite player rating. He is the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2021.

Back in January, 247Sports recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins went so far as to draw a pro comparison between Holmgren and Laker megastar Anthony Davis. Between his length, blocking ability and versatility, he can do a lot more than the average center.

🚨 Recruiting News 🚨 Chet Holmgren will make his college announcement Monday, April 19th on the noon @SportsCenter on ESPN. @ChetHolmgren is the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2021. Final schools: Georgetown, Gonzaga, Memphis, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, & Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/CxssSC4iPv — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) April 17, 2021

As for where Chet Holmgren expected to go, Gonzaga seems like the frontrunner for his services right now. The Bulldogs are the unanimous pick in 247Sports’ Crystal Ball Predictions.

Adding Holmgren would give Mark Few two of the top six players in the 2021 recruiting class. He already has the No. 6 class in the country, headlined by five-star combo guard Hunter Sallis. But Holmgren would turn an elite class into an all-time class.

Gonzaga are coming off a runner-up finish in the NCAA Tournament, losing to Baylor for their only loss of the season.

With Holmgren and Sallis on their squad, maybe they can finish the job in 2022.