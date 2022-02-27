College Basketball World Shocked By Georgetown’s Record This Year

It’s been a disastrous season for Georgetown’s basketball program.

This is usually one of the better teams in the country, but the Hoyas have struggled mightily in every game they’ve played. Because of that, they’re only 6-21 overall this season.

They look poised to fall to 6-22 overall as nothing has gone right against the UConn Huskies on Sunday. They were down 15 at the break and are on pace to lose by 20.

Georgetown only has two games left before the Big East Tournament where it’s likely that it’ll be one and done.

Head coach Patrick Ewing may also be done after the season even though he did an outstanding job with the program last year. The Hoyas won the Big East title last year and made the NCAA Tournament after no one had them getting in.

It was a great Cinderella story at the time before they lost in the first round.

The college basketball world is stunned that Georgetown has regressed this badly.

Just-started-watching-college-hoops-again tweet: How in the hell is Georgetown 6-21 in basketball?!? — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 27, 2022

Things you never thought you'd tweet: Georgetown is 6-21. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 25, 2022

Bruh Georgetown is 6-21? pic.twitter.com/xLXgCKsBok — Russ Soulo/Liz Cambage Stan Account (@RussSoulo) February 27, 2022

What caliber of player is Pat Ewing recruiting to Georgetown to have a 6-21 record?!!! — Jared Z (@Jrods_Tweets) February 27, 2022

It's over. DePaul wins 68-65. Georgetown is 6-21 and 0-15 in the Big East. Schedule closes with vs. UConn

@ Seton Hall

@ Xavier I just tweeted that South Dakota St. hasn't lost since Dec. 15. And wouldn't you know it: Georgetown hasn't WON since Dec. 15. Unthinkable. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) February 25, 2022

Georgetown being 6-21 still seems like a bigger accomplishment — Ian Cohen (@en_cohen) February 27, 2022

Georgetown will finish its regular season against Seton Hall and Xavier.