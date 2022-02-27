The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Basketball World Shocked By Georgetown’s Record This Year

Patrick Ewing talking to the media.WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 05: NBA Hall of Famer and former Georgetown Hoyas player Patrick Ewing is introduced as the Georgetown Hoyas' new head basketball coach at John Thompson Jr. Athletic Center on April 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

It’s been a disastrous season for Georgetown’s basketball program.

This is usually one of the better teams in the country, but the Hoyas have struggled mightily in every game they’ve played. Because of that, they’re only 6-21 overall this season.

They look poised to fall to 6-22 overall as nothing has gone right against the UConn Huskies on Sunday. They were down 15 at the break and are on pace to lose by 20.

Georgetown only has two games left before the Big East Tournament where it’s likely that it’ll be one and done.

Head coach Patrick Ewing may also be done after the season even though he did an outstanding job with the program last year. The Hoyas won the Big East title last year and made the NCAA Tournament after no one had them getting in.

It was a great Cinderella story at the time before they lost in the first round.

The college basketball world is stunned that Georgetown has regressed this badly.

Georgetown will finish its regular season against Seton Hall and Xavier.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.