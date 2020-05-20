Georgetown Transfer Mac McClung Cuts List To 7 Schools

Moments ago, Georgetown transfer guard Mac McClung took to Twitter and released his list of seven schools he is considering.

McClung entered the NCAA transfer portal one week ago. Previously, he announced he was testing the NBA Draft waters, but ultimately decided he would instead look to transfer.

“A number of different events made me feel I had no choice but to transfer from Georgetown,” McClung told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

McClung revealed last week that 13 schools had been in contact with him. Now, he’s cut his list to seven programs, and it is quite an eclectic bunch.

As of this afternoon, McClung is down to Texas Tech, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, Memphis, USC and Wake Forest. You can check out his official Twitter announcement below.

After a strong freshman campaign, McClung was limited to only 21 games as a sophomore due to injuries. He led the Hoyas in scoring with 15.7 points per game while also grabbing 3.1 rebounds and dishing out 2.4 assists per game.

The 6-foot-2 McClung is known for his flashiness and leaping ability, but his shooting has been streaky over the last two seasons. For his career, he is hitting on only 39.3 percent of his field goal attempts while shooting 29.5 percent from behind the arc.

A three-star recruit out of Gate City (Va.), McClung broke Allen Iverson’s state high school scoring record. Like A.I., he only lasted two seasons at Georgetown, though McClung’s Hoya resume is considerably thinner than The Answer’s was.