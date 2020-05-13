A prominent college basketball guard hit the transfer market today, as Georgetown sophomore Mac McClung announced he’s leaving the program.

“It was a number of different events that made me feel I had no choice but to transfer from Georgetown,” McClung told ESPN. “I really wanted to stay, but things throughout my career made me realize that I couldn’t.

“I’m looking for a place I can call home. A place I can be a part of a family and help them succeed.”

McClung has been one of the most-electric players in college basketball since coming to Georgetown. He averaged 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season. McClung averaged 13.1 points a game as a sophomore.

It’s unclear at this point where McClung, a Virginia native, will end up. But two major programs have been named potential options.

Adam Zagoria is reporting that Maryland and North Carolina are expected to be suitors for McClung. He’s expected to receive high interest from several different programs on the transfer market.

North Carolina and Maryland are potential landing spots for McClung, who has no list yet and will surely have a lot of suitors. He'd also have to get a waiver to play next season. — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) May 13, 2020

McClung will have to sit out the 2020-21 season barring a waiver from the NCAA. However, he is reportedly planning on filing for a waiver to gain immediate eligibility.

If he’s granted one, McClung could play right away and have two full seasons of eligibility remaining.

Stay tuned for the latest on his transfer decision.