2 Major Schools Named Landing Spots For Transfer Mac McClung

Georgetown guard Mac McClung.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 21: Mac McClung #2 of the Georgetown Hoyas reacts after a three pointer during the first half of the game against the Texas Longhorns at Madison Square Garden on November 21, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

A prominent college basketball guard hit the transfer market today, as Georgetown sophomore Mac McClung announced he’s leaving the program.

“It was a number of different events that made me feel I had no choice but to transfer from Georgetown,” McClung told ESPN. “I really wanted to stay, but things throughout my career made me realize that I couldn’t.

“I’m looking for a place I can call home. A place I can be a part of a family and help them succeed.”

McClung has been one of the most-electric players in college basketball since coming to Georgetown. He averaged 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season. McClung averaged 13.1 points a game as a sophomore.

It’s unclear at this point where McClung, a Virginia native, will end up. But two major programs have been named potential options.

Adam Zagoria is reporting that Maryland and North Carolina are expected to be suitors for McClung. He’s expected to receive high interest from several different programs on the transfer market.

McClung will have to sit out the 2020-21 season barring a waiver from the NCAA. However, he is reportedly planning on filing for a waiver to gain immediate eligibility.

If he’s granted one, McClung could play right away and have two full seasons of eligibility remaining.

Stay tuned for the latest on his transfer decision.

