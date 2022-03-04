Patrick Ewing Makes His Plan For Future At Georgetown Very Clear

If Patrick Ewing is not the head coach at Georgetown next season, it won’t be because the Hoya legend and NBA Hall of Famer stepped down.

Ewing made that abundantly clear on Friday with a statement clarifying his status and plan for the future at his alma mater.

“Any announcement about my future will come from me or Georgetown University,” Ewing wrote on Twitter. “First and foremost, I am not a quitter. My plan is to be back next year coaching at my alma mater and bringing this program back to prominence.”

After leading the Hoyas to a miraculous run to the Big East Tournament title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament last season, Ewing has fallen on hard times in 2021-22.

Georgetown is 6-23 overall and 0-18 in Big East play heading into tomorrow’s season finale against Xavier. All of the losing has led to countless questions about Ewing’s future in D.C.

Despite the program finishing in last place in the Big East for the first time in more than four decades, Georgetown athletic director Lee Reed put out a statement in support of Ewing on Wednesday.

“In this ever evolving landscape of college athletics we are committed to Coach Ewing,” the statement said. “… We are working with him to evaluate every aspect of the men’s basketball program and to make the necessary changes for him to put us back on the path to success for next year.”

“Coach Ewing’s dedication as well as his success in last year’s Big East Tournament is a testament to his leadership,” Reed concluded. “This give us confidence that he can strengthen our program going forward.”