Patrick Ewing and the Georgetown Hoyas punched a ticket to the Big Dance in stunning fashion Saturday night. After the game, Ewing couldn’t help but pay tribute to the late John Thompson.

The Hoyas had no chance of making the 2021 NCAA Tournament a week ago, barring a run in the Big East Tournament. Fast forward to Saturday night, Georgetown became a bid stealer.

Ewing’s squad rattled off four wins in four days, including a unbelievable 73-48 blowout win over No. 2 seed Creighton Saturday night, to win the Big East Tournament.

After the game, Rob Stone of FOX Sports asked Ewing what the late Thompson, the Georgetown legend, would’ve told Ewing tonight if he were still alive. Ewing had an awesome response.

Take a look.

Patrick Ewing says he can't say what John Thompson would say to him on the air pic.twitter.com/uulsj2lSe8 — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) March 14, 2021

Patrick Ewing played for John Thompson at Georgetown when the Hoyas won the 1984 national championship. Thompson passed away in August of last year. Ewing has since done all he can to honor his legacy at Georgetown. Saturday night’s outcome was a special moment, to say the least.

“His legacy will always live on,” Ewing said during an interview last year following Thompson’s death, via ESPN.com. “Through me, through Alonzo [Mourning], through Dikembe [Mutombo], through all of the people he’s coached. He has done a great job of teaching us not only to be great athletes but also great human beings. Now it’s my role, my responsibility to keep doing those things to the kids I’m teaching.”

Ewing’s team now has its sights set on the Big Dance. The Hoyas should check in as a No. 12 or 13 seed, but they’ll have to wait until Sunday afternoon to find out their seed and opponent.

Given their late-season run, Georgetown could be a nightmare first-round matchup in the upcoming tourney.