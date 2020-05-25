Patrick Ewing Jr. Offers Promising Update On His Father

The sports world got quite a scare last week when basketball legend Patrick Ewing was hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Fortunately, it looks like the prognosis for the Georgetown head coach is looking better. Patrick Ewing Jr. took to Twitter on Monday with a very positive update on his father.

The younger Ewing announced that his father has left the hospital and is “now home and getting better.” He offered his thanks to the doctors and hospital staff for their hard work in helping his father.

“I want to thank all of the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of my father during his stay, as well as everyone who has reached out with thoughts and prayers to us and since his diagnosis,” Ewing Jr. wrote. “My father is now home and getting better. We’ll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC guidelines. I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

News of Ewing’s positive outlook has been met with wide-scale relief and excitement. Nearly all of the several dozen comments were well-wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery.

Ewing is heading into a pivotal fourth year as the head coach at Georgetown. The former Knicks superstar went 15-17 this past year – eighth in the Big East – and wouldn’t have made it to March Madness without winning the Big East conference tournament. His overall record for the Hoyas is 49-46.

But given how the pandemic has affected so many people, everyone is relieved that Ewing is safe and healthy.

Get well soon!