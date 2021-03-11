The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Patrick Ewing’s Comment On Madison Square Garden Is Going Viral

Patrick Ewing looks on during a game.CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 01: Charlotte Hornets assitant coach, Patrick Ewing, during their game at Time Warner Cable Arena on November 1, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Like he did countless times as a member of the Knicks, Patrick Ewing earned a massive victory at Madison Square Garden this afternoon.

Ewing’s eighth-seeded Georgetown Hoyas shocked the No. 1 seed Villanova Wildcats, 72-71 on a pair of late free throws by guard Dante Harris. The win moved Georgetown into the semifinals of the Big East Tournament tomorrow, where they will face Seton Hall or St. John’s.

After the game, Ewing was jubilant as he celebrated his team’s upset victory. However, the Hall of Fame center did have one gripe with his conference tournament experience.

In his postgame press conference, Ewing told reporters he is going to have to speak with MSG CEO James Dolan and ask him why Garden security keeps asking to check Ewing’s credentials in the hallways.

“I thought this was my house!” said Ewing, one of the best, if not the best, players in New York Knicks‘ history.

Madison Square Garden security is notoriously strict, but we can’t blame Ewing for being surprised people don’t automatically recognize him.

He’ll be back in the building tomorrow, so hopefully for his sake that will change.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.