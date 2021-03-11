Patrick Ewing’s Comment On Madison Square Garden Is Going Viral

Like he did countless times as a member of the Knicks, Patrick Ewing earned a massive victory at Madison Square Garden this afternoon.

Ewing’s eighth-seeded Georgetown Hoyas shocked the No. 1 seed Villanova Wildcats, 72-71 on a pair of late free throws by guard Dante Harris. The win moved Georgetown into the semifinals of the Big East Tournament tomorrow, where they will face Seton Hall or St. John’s.

After the game, Ewing was jubilant as he celebrated his team’s upset victory. However, the Hall of Fame center did have one gripe with his conference tournament experience.

In his postgame press conference, Ewing told reporters he is going to have to speak with MSG CEO James Dolan and ask him why Garden security keeps asking to check Ewing’s credentials in the hallways.

“I thought this was my house!” said Ewing, one of the best, if not the best, players in New York Knicks‘ history.

Patrick Ewing says he’s going to have to call James Dolan because he keeps getting asked about what passes he’s wearing and keeps getting stopped in the hallway. “I thought this was my house! They should know who the hell I am!” – Ewing on The Garden pic.twitter.com/0RfztaIJ7v — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 11, 2021

Madison Square Garden security is notoriously strict, but we can’t blame Ewing for being surprised people don’t automatically recognize him.

He’ll be back in the building tomorrow, so hopefully for his sake that will change.