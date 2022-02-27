The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Patrick Ewing On Hot Seat: College Basketball World Reacts

Georgetown Hoyas college basketball arena.WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: General view of a college basketball game between the St. John's Red Storm and the Georgetown Hoyas at the Capital One Arena on January 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. The Hoyas won 93-89. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Patrick Ewing may be on his way out of Georgetown.

The program fell to 6-22 on the season on Sunday and 0-17 in Big East play after losing to UConn.

It’s been a disastrous season for the Hoyas after they made the NCAA Tournament last year. They shocked the world by winning the Big East tournament before losing to Colorado in a 12 vs 5 matchup.

Georgetown has come close to winning a few Big East games, one of which came this past Thursday against DePaul. The Hoyas lost 68-65 after being in a close fight all game.

The college basketball world seems to think that Ewing’s days may be numbered.

Georgetown was down by 20 at one point against UConn before losing by nine, 86-77.

The Hoyas will have two more chances to secure at least one Big East win before the tournament. Georgetown will play Seton Hall on Wednesday and then Xavier next Saturday.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.