Patrick Ewing may be on his way out of Georgetown.

The program fell to 6-22 on the season on Sunday and 0-17 in Big East play after losing to UConn.

It’s been a disastrous season for the Hoyas after they made the NCAA Tournament last year. They shocked the world by winning the Big East tournament before losing to Colorado in a 12 vs 5 matchup.

Georgetown has come close to winning a few Big East games, one of which came this past Thursday against DePaul. The Hoyas lost 68-65 after being in a close fight all game.

The college basketball world seems to think that Ewing’s days may be numbered.

You know how hard it is to go 0-17 in any conference? Usually teams luck in to a win at some point..it’s hard to defend https://t.co/2sfu7xhTL8 — Dre (@DCSportsDre) February 27, 2022

Covering machines, however. Always in the final two minutes. https://t.co/nh8PJYdeHa — Brad Evans (@NoisyHuevos) February 27, 2022

It's hard seeing storied BIG East programs in bad shape like this https://t.co/uXsQSG4Swh — Jammel Cutler (@JammelCutler) February 27, 2022

Patrick Ewing at GT: 68–80

Chris Mullin at SJU: 59–73

Eddie Jordan at RU: 29–68 All three — great players / awful coaches. https://t.co/0CWeDtYhyy — Richard Schnyderite (@RivalsRichie) February 27, 2022

People complained this man didn’t get the Orlando Magic job a couple of years ago smh https://t.co/JFU5tT4u4z — Alex Ayres (@jamesayres5) February 27, 2022

Georgetown was down by 20 at one point against UConn before losing by nine, 86-77.

The Hoyas will have two more chances to secure at least one Big East win before the tournament. Georgetown will play Seton Hall on Wednesday and then Xavier next Saturday.