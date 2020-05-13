Patrick Ewing Reacts To Mac McClung Transferring From Georgetown

Mac McClung’s decision to transfer from Georgetown leaves Patrick Ewing in a tough spot heading into his fourth year.

But while Ewing may be disappointed, he isn’t letting it affect his relationship with his now-former point guard. According to Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post, Ewing admitted he was disappointed to see McClung leaving.

Ewing called the former Big East All-Freshman selection “an integral piece of our program” and wished him luck. The Georgetown head coach made it clear that he’s looking ahead, and is focusing on developing his new class.

“Mac was an integral piece of our program and when he let me know his decision I was disappointed, but he needs to do what’s best for him, I want to wish him luck in his future endeavors,” Ewing said. “Moving forward, our focus is the core that we have coming back and our incoming class.”

McClung averaged 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 50 games with the Hoyas.

But despite a stellar sophomore campaign, Georgetown went just 15-17, and were poised to be on the outside looking in on the 2020 NCAA Tournament for the third time in Ewing’s tenure.

With McClung gone, Ewing will have to rely on a recruiting class that ranks No. 39 in the country and No. 4 in the Big East, per 247Sports.

If the Georgetown and Knicks legend can’t turn things around, he may not get a fifth year.

What will Patrick Ewing’s team look like in 2020-21 without Mac McClung?