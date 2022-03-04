Patrick Ewing Reveals Plan For Next Season: Fans React

The Spun

Patrick Ewing sure sounds like someone who wants and expects to be back with Georgetown next season.

Ewing and the Hoyas’ men’s basketball team have gone through a disastrous season. Georgetown is currently 6-23 overall and 0-18 in Big East play heading into Saturday’s regular-season finale against Xavier.

All of this losing has led to questions about if Ewing will return next season. On Friday afternoon though, he confirmed that his plan is to be back next season and that any announcement about his future will come from him or the school.

The college basketball world also thinks that he should be given another shot.

It also doesn’t sound like Georgetown Athletic Director Lee Reed will let Ewing go at the end of this season.

“In this ever-evolving landscape of college athletics we are committed to Coach Ewing,” Reed’s statement said. “We are working with him to evaluate every aspect of the men’s basketball program and to make the necessary changes for him to put us back on the path to success for next year.”

It remains to be seen what staff changes Ewing makes during the offseason.

