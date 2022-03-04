Patrick Ewing Reveals Plan For Next Season: Fans React

Patrick Ewing sure sounds like someone who wants and expects to be back with Georgetown next season.

Ewing and the Hoyas’ men’s basketball team have gone through a disastrous season. Georgetown is currently 6-23 overall and 0-18 in Big East play heading into Saturday’s regular-season finale against Xavier.

All of this losing has led to questions about if Ewing will return next season. On Friday afternoon though, he confirmed that his plan is to be back next season and that any announcement about his future will come from him or the school.

Any announcement about my future will come from me or Georgetown University. First and foremost, I am not a quitter. My plan is to be back next year coaching at my alma mater and bringing this program back to prominence. — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) March 4, 2022

The college basketball world also thinks that he should be given another shot.

I'm really pulling for Patrick to be able to be given the chance to turn it around. https://t.co/mtWGBRJdU1 — Larry K (@GrnMtnSixer) March 4, 2022

Not sure what is happening at Georgetown. I think Patrick deserves a few more seasons. He needs resources (i.e., time) to bring the Hoyas back to prominence. That’s not a shortcoming…that’s the main fuel on which all leaders thrive. https://t.co/6Dv7BNfHfN — Tᴇᴊᴀs Dᴇsᴀɪ, MD (@nephondemand) March 4, 2022

Patrick Ewing isn’t going anywhere 👇🏾 https://t.co/9tBmuiUJ69 — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) March 4, 2022

“I will be back next year” would have gone a lot farther than this missive, but glad someone in the Athletics Department finally found the password to Ewing’s Twitter account. https://t.co/b4dctp4xgu — Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) March 4, 2022

Love it. I hope to see Patrick bring Georgetown basketball back. The Big East is better when Georgetown is successful. https://t.co/PKMPKkXqHU — Stephen Samela 🇺🇸 (@StephenSamela) March 4, 2022

Sounds as though Patrick Ewing will not be resigning after this season. … between this tweet and Lee Reed’s statement. But expect staff changes. https://t.co/3K2FP4nki1 — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 4, 2022

It also doesn’t sound like Georgetown Athletic Director Lee Reed will let Ewing go at the end of this season.

“In this ever-evolving landscape of college athletics we are committed to Coach Ewing,” Reed’s statement said. “We are working with him to evaluate every aspect of the men’s basketball program and to make the necessary changes for him to put us back on the path to success for next year.”

It remains to be seen what staff changes Ewing makes during the offseason.