10 Schools Named For Dikembe Mutombo’s Son Ryan, A ’21 Recruit

Dikembe Mutombo became a hoops star during his college career at Georgetown. His son Ryan Mutombo has the option of following in those big footsteps and becoming a Hoya, or joining one of a number of other prominent programs.

Ryan Mutombo is a 6-foot-11, 215 pound center. He currently plays at the Lovett School in Atlanta, and is emerging as a huge factor in the 2021 class. 247Sports ranks him as a four-star player.

Per the site’s composite rankings, he’s the No. 65 overall player, the No. 13 center, and the No. 3 player in the state of Georgia.

He’s starting to stack some pretty serious offers. Georgetown is obviously in on him, as is hometown school Georgia Tech. Texas A&M was also an early offer. According to the rising star, that list has grown a lot in recent weeks, even amid the current recruiting shutdown. He tells Rivals that Florida, Florida State, Stanford, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest have come through with offers.

Ryan Mutombo (@RyanMutombo) has been racking up offers during #SocialDistancing. The 4-star 2021 center shares his thoughts on new offers, his #Georgetown visit, & more: https://t.co/g7c0N9h2O6 pic.twitter.com/DiLSgrSOoJ — Dan McDonald (@RivalsDan) April 21, 2020

“I’m assuming the offers came from schools watching my games from this year,” Mutombo told Rivals’ Dan McDonald. “Now that everybody is stuck in quarantine and not able to go out, the coaches are starting to watch film this from this year. I think that really helped me because all my games are available to watch on my Hudl page.”

Things remain very open, but a few schools in particular stand out. He has the obvious family connections to Georgetown, which is coached by Hoya great Patrick Ewing, who is close with the Mutombos, and Florida State, where his cousin Mfiondu Kabengele helped get an offer out from head coach Leonard Hamilton.

James Forrest, Mutombo’s AAU coach, is a Georgia Tech graduate, and could help the Yellow Jackets in a big way. He is also really drawn to the academic/athletic combos of schools like GT, Stanford, and Vanderbilt.

His recruitment should only continue to expand, but some major programs are getting into solid positioning already to land Dikembe Mutombo’s impressive son.