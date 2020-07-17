Zaire Wade Hints At Possible Return To Basketball For His Father Dwyane

The Golden Eagles, a team largely comprised of Marquette alumni, took home this year’s TBT championship, winning a $1 million grand prize. Dwyane Wade, the biggest Marquette basketball alumnus there is, had a great time watching the team.

Wade famously led the school to the Final Four in 2003, putting together an incredible run in a very memorable NCAA Tournament. He parlayed it into being the No. 5 overall pick in that year’s NBA Draft, going to the Miami Heat for whom he played the majority of his career, winning three NBA Championships.

This year’s Golden Eagles squad had a connection to that 2002-03 Marquette squad. One of Wade’s teammates Travis Diener has been a TBT mainstay, between professional seasons in Italy, where he has played since 2010. He was lucky to get a flight out of the country and return to the U.S. in mid-March, as COVID-19 swept through the country, leaving what he says was likely to be his final pro season.

It was very fitting that Travis Diener was open in the corner for the game-winning three to win the TBT Final against tournament powerhouse Overseas Elite. Up 75-73, his three pushed the Golden Eagles to 78 points, the winning score in the tournament’s unique “Elam Ending” format. Dwyane Wade was pumped after the shot, and shared a lot about the team on Twitter after the game.

Obviously, Wade was pretty pumped to see his former teammate and other Golden Eagle greats like Dwight Buckys, Darius Johnson-Odom, and Jamil Wilson win $90,000 each. He also seems intrigued by the notion of playing in an event like this or the Big 3, which has drawn its share of big-name retired NBA stars.

I don’t know If more guys will play in this league or not but having platforms like the Big 3 and also TBT is definitely intriguing and looks fun to be apart of. The camaraderie in the locker room and the team spirit of the sport is what you miss most. So anything is possible✊🏿 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 11, 2020

Recent NBA retiree Joe Johnson played for Overseas Elite for the first time this year. While there have been plenty of notable former college stars with some NBA experience in the event throughout the years, Johnson is the first true former NBA star to participate. Obviously, Wade would take things to another level.

His son Zaire Wade added to the speculation with a recent Instagram story, in response to his father’s tweet above.

Caught by Heat Nation before the post disappeared, Zaire tagged his father, saying “we been in the gym everyday for a reason #whynot.”

Zaire and Dwyane Wade playing with our hearts 👀 pic.twitter.com/B2tvnhnwJh — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCP) July 16, 2020

Obviously, this is far from a definitive sign that Dwyane Wade is set to play organized hoops in some fashion in the next year or so, but it definitely sounds like he’s considering it.

