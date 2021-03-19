Marquette Makes Decision On Longtime Coach Steve Wojciechowski

For seven seasons Steve Wojciechowski has been the man at the helm for Marquette basketball. But after a 13-14 season the Golden Eagles found themselves at a crossroads with him. And they’ve now made their decision on his future.

On Friday, Marquette basketball announced that Wojciechowski has been “relieved of his duties” with the team. The team thanked Wojciechowski for his services and believes that they can attract “the highest caliber of coaching talent” to replace him.

“After a thorough evaluation of our program over the last week… I concluded that now is the right time for a new leader of our storied program,” Marquette VP and director of athletics Bill Scholl said in a statement. “I’m confident that our history of success and our commitment to developing young men… will attract the higher caliber of coaching talent. I want to thank Steve for his dedication to our student-athletes, and for how he represented our men’s basketball program and the university. We wish Steve, Lindsay, Jack and Charlie nothing but the best in the future.”

Wojciechowski’s tenure ends with a 128-95 record over seven seasons. Though Marquette never won the Big East, they were runner-ups in 2019 and reached the NCAA Tournament twice.

As a player, Steve Wojciechowski played point guard at Duke in the 90s and professional basketball in Poland. He parlayed his success on the court into an assistant role under Coach K in 1999.

The role served Wojciechowski well, and he climbed the ranks of Coach K’s staff over the next 15 years.

In 2011 he got his big break when the Golden Eagles hired him. After going 13-19 in his first year, Marquette enjoyed five straight winning seasons, including trips to the NCAA Tournament in 2017 and 2019.

With his experience Wojciechowski shouldn’t remain unemployed for long. But it’s the end of an era in Marquette.

Who will replace Steve Wojciechowski on the Golden Eagles?