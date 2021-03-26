Texas Basketball Coach Shaka Smart Reportedly Leaving For New Job

After spending six years at the University of Texas, it appears Shaka Smart is ready for a change of scenery.

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein is reporting that Smart is “closing in” on a deal to become the next head coach for the Marquette Golden Eagles.

“Marquette’s administration is meeting with its players in the next few hour,” Rothstein wrote on Twitter. “Barring something unforeseen, Shaka Smart is heading to Milwaukee.”

Smart was mentioned as a candidate for the Marquette job when the program fired Steve Wojciechowski last week. Some fans dismissed that idea since Texas had a great regular season, but obviously there is mutual interest between Smart and Marquette.

In his six-year run with the Longhorns, Smart has a 109-86 overall record. He led the program to the NCAA Tournament three times during that span.

Texas was considered a legitimate Final Four team this season, yet ended up losing its Round of 64 matchup with Abilene Christian.

Marquette, meanwhile, hasn’t made it out of the first round of the NCAA Tournament since the 2012-13 season.

Smart never really lived up to expectations at Texas, but a fresh start at Marquette can get the 43-year-old coach back on track. We’ll see if he can rediscover the magic that he once had at VCU.