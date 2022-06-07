Taylor Swift Responds To Providence: College Basketball World Reacts

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 13: Head coach Ed Cooley of the Providence Friars talks to his players during a time outthe Big East Men's Basketball Tournament first round game against the Butler Bulldogs at Madison Square Garden on March 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Throughout the 2021-22 college basketball season, Taylor Swift's hit song "You Belong With Me" was considered the anthem for the Providence Friars.

The student section at the Dunkin' Donuts Center was legitimately rocking every time "You Belong With Me" was played.

Although it's currently the dead period of the offseason for college basketball, Providence's basketball team actually received a message from Swift this week.

"What an amazing 2022 season," Swift wrote. "Congratulations to you all on your incredible and inspiring success. Sending you all hugs!"

Unsurprisingly, college basketball fans are loving this connection between Providence's basketball team and Swift.

"This is epic," one person tweeted.

"This is so wholesome," another person wrote.

"Taylor Swift is forever part of Friar Nation," a fan tweeted.

We'd imagine "You Belong With Me" will remain a pump-up song for the Friars next season.

All that Providence's basketball team needs now is for Swift to perform a live show at 'The Dunk.'