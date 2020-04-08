Top Graduate Transfer Bryce Aiken Reveals When He’ll Make Commitment

Former Harvard guard Bryce Aiken is one of the top grad transfers out there right now. Now it looks like he’s about to make a new college basketball team very happy.

According to basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Aiken intends to announce his commitment decision on Thursday. Per the report, his final four consists of Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State and Seton Hall.

Aiken has started 40 of 65 games, averaging 16.8 points per game over four seasons. A foot injury cost Aiken most of the 2019-20 season, but the year before he put up career numbers with 22.2 points per game in just 18 games.

In four years at Harvard, Aiken and the Crimson won the Ivy League regular season title twice. But they never quite made it to the NCAA Tournament. Any one of the choices on Aiken’s list offer him the potential to finally join March Madness.

Harvard grad transfer Bryce Aiken tells me he will announce his commitment on Thursday. Final list: Seton Hall

Maryland

Michigan

Iowa State Immediately eligible. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 8, 2020

As of writing, 247Sports’ Crystal Ball Predictions give Seton Hall the best odds of landing Aiken.

Considering his New Jersey roots, it isn’t hard to imagine him staying local for his final year of college hoops. 247Sports also noted that Aiken has previous ties to Seton Hall dating back to his initial recruitment.

