Harvard Star Transfer Bryce Aiken Is Down To 4 Schools

Former four-star recruit Bryce Aiken took things in a slightly different direction leaving high school. The blue-chip guard went to Harvard, where he became one of the Ivy League’s best scorers.

In 2018-19, his last full season, Aiken was one of the best mid-major players in the country. He averaged 22.2 points, 2.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game in 2018-19.

He was held to just seven games this past season, before going out with an injury. Now, he’s heading to the power conferences to wrap up his college career. By mid-March, the likes of Gonzaga, Kansas, Michigan had reached out, among others.

Now, he’s solidified his list, and he’s looking at schools around the country. Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan, and Seton Hall will be vying for the talented Harvard graduate. He’ll be eligible to play right away in 2020-21.

Bryce Aiken, arguably the nation’s top transfer, has cut his list of schools to Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan and Seton Hall, he tells @247Sports. Aiken went in-depth on his finalists and the recruiting process. | Story: https://t.co/2wj08B5bxD pic.twitter.com/06g81ayZsD — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) April 1, 2020

He went into detail on all four finalists with 247‘s Evan Daniels. The constant among the programs is his relationship with the four head coaches, Steve Prohm, Mark Turgeon, Juwan Howard, and Kevin Willard.

Of course, the current national health crisis, which cost Aiken’s teammates a chance to play for an NCAA Tournament berth a few weeks ago, now becomes an obstacle in making a choice here. As a New Jersey native, Seton Hall is the local choice, while Maryland isn’t too far. He admits he’s never been to Iowa or Michigan, and it is unclear when he’d have a chance to visit.

“Life has been throwing curve balls at us in the basketball realm and having deadline extended, but I think right now I’m still evaluating each situation and each school.” Aiken explained. “Not being able to visit has definitely represented its own challenge,” he added. “Being a kid from New Jersey and having Michigan and Iowa State, two schools I’m highly considering, I’ve never been out there ever in my life. It presents it’s unique challenges.”

Bryce Aiken says there’s no timetable for a decision yet. We may have to wait a while to find out his next stop, if he insists on visiting the two Midwestern programs.

