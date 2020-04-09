Harvard Star Transfer Bryce Aiken Announces Commitment

Harvard star Bryce Aiken announced that he’d be finishing his college career elsewhere back in early March. Now, his college hoops journey takes him back close to home in New Jersey. He’ll be a Seton Hall Pirate.

Aiken made the surprising decision to pass on major programs out of high school, as a four-star recruit. Instead, he went up to Harvard to play for Tommy Amaker. That decision has worked out pretty well.

After two seasons averaging over 14 points per game, Aiken blew up as a junior in 2018-19. He averaged 22.2 points per game, shooting 39.8-percent from three point range. He is one of the most gifted scorers to hit the college transfer market this year, after missing most of this past season with an injury.

Aiken was down to Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan, and Seton Hall. With recruiting visits shut down, Seton Hall had an edge for the Randolph, NJ native. Today, he made the choice official.

It was always meant to be!!! pic.twitter.com/hxT4fYqdjn — Bryce Aiken (@BryceAiken) April 9, 2020

Aiken should fill in nicely for All-American guard Myles Powell, who just wrapped up one of the best careers in recent memory for the Pirates. Powell weighed in after the announcement, saying that he wished Aiken had made this choice four years ago.

Another great day for the program !!! Even tho this was supposed to happen 4 years ago I’ll take it 😂💯 Welcome to the family @BryceAiken 🤞🏾💙💫 — Myles Powell (@Myles_MBP_23) April 9, 2020

The pair visited Seton Hall together as recruits in 2015. Of course, it is hard to blame Aiken for getting an Ivy League education. Two days ago, Powell said that his friend would be able to do “something special” at Seton Hall.

NEW: Myles Powell on what Seton Hall could do next season, which led to him bringing up the recruitment of high-impact grad transfer Bryce Aiken. "I feel like he would be able to come here and do something special. I feel like it would be a good thing for him to come here." pic.twitter.com/idtwPaleKE — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) April 8, 2020

We’ll find out later this year if Powell’s prediction will come true.

