Former St. John’s Star LJ Figueroa Announces Transfer Destination

Last month, St. John’s learned that LJ Figueroa was going to enter the NCAA transfer portal. After taking a few weeks to look at his options, the talented guard has decided where he’ll resume his collegiate career.

Figueroa was arguably the top player on the transfer market. He averaged 14.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Red Storm during the 2019-20 season.

Though he won’t be playing in the Big East any longer, Figueroa will be taking his talents to a strong conference. On Saturday afternoon, the former St. John’s star announced that he’s transferring to Oregon.

“First and foremost, I want to thank St. John’s for the last two seasons. It was an incredible time both personally and athletically. I’ve truly enjoyed NYC, the fans, the atmosphere and most importantly my teammates. In addition, I want to thank Coach Mullin for recruiting me and Coach Anderson for the past season,” Figueroa said. “Unfortunately, circumstances which were out of my control, forced me to transfer and look for a new opportunity. I’m looking forward to joining the University of Oregon and competing for a national championship.”

Oregon needed a boost to its backcourt since Payton Pritchard has used up all his eligibility.

As for St. John’s, it’s tough to envision the program immediately replacing Figueroa for next season. His contributions over the last two years made him a fan favorite in New York.

Figueroa needs a waiver from the NCAA in order to compete during the 2020-21 season. We’ll find out soon enough if he’ll be making an impact for the Ducks this winter.