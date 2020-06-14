The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

St. John’s Coach Fired After Video Surfaces Of Racist Comments

Atlanta protests take place on Saturday.ATLANTA, GA - MAY 30: People protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota in the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

With so many protests going on across the country to denounce racial injustice, it’s almost shocking that public figures are continuing to make racist comments that will almost assuredly be publicized.

But that’s exactly what we’re dealing with in the case of St. John’s fencing assistant coach (now former coach) Boris Vaksman. Late last week, a video surfaced of Vaksman saying – among other racist things – that Abraham Lincoln made a mistake when he freed the slaves. Per Yahoo! Sports, the recording was made during a Zoom call earlier this month.

It didn’t take long for a massive backlash to ensue. Vaksman was fired for his comments this past Wednesday. In a statement, St. Johns’s athletic director Michael Cragg rebuked Vaksman and declared his words “completely unacceptable.”

“As soon as the recording was brought to our attention the matter was immediately investigated and the individual no longer works at the university,” St. John’s Athletic Director Michael Cragg wrote in a statement. “The racist comments expressed are completely unacceptable and a rejection of everything for which the university stands.”

Vaksman’s punishment hasn’t just been reserved for his college coaching job. He has reportedly been suspended from the prestigious Fencers Club in New York City. USA Fencing is also considering action.

As of writing, Vaksman has not released a statement of his own.

Hopefully other coaches or public figures with a mind to say the things Vaksman said will learn from this.

Reader Interactions

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.