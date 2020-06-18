4-Star Trey Patterson, No. 8 SF In Nation, Announces Commitment

Villanova basketball picked up a massive commitment Thursday evening. Four-star small forward Trey Patterson is a Wildcat.

Patterson chose Villanova basketball over two other prominent programs in Florida and Indiana. The New Jersey native’s decision to commit to Jay Wright and the Wildcats will keep him much closer to home compared to the Gators and Hoosiers.

Patterson is a near five-star prospect, checking in as the No. 8 SF and 34th overall prospect in the 2021 cycle, per the 247Sports Composite Score. The 6-foot-7, 185-pound wing will provide plenty of length and athleticism for Villanova basketball.

With Patterson in the mix, Villanova’s 2021 recruiting class jumps to No. 3 in the nation and first overall in the Big East. There’s no doubt this is a massive recruiting victory for Wright and the Wildcats.

Top-30 prospect Trey Patterson has committed to Villanova. He chose them over Florida and Indiana. "Their winning culture emphasizes teamwork and brotherhood, and that’s something I gravitate to. During the whole time recruiting me, they made it apparent that I was a priority." — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) June 18, 2020

Patterson posted a commitment video following his announcement on Thursday evening. The 6-foot-7 wing called it a “dream” to be able to play college hoops before announcing his commitment to Villanova.

more life, more blessings 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Mcx7QI0Zwk — Trey Patterson (@_treypatt3) June 18, 2020

Villanova is off to a terrific start in the 2021 cycle. Only USC and Wisconsin sit in front of the Wildcats, but the Trojans and Badgers each have one more commitment than Wright’s program. Villanova’s average recruit ranking is among the best in the 2021 cycle.

As long as Jay Wright keeps winning, Villanova basketball will continue its recruiting hot streak in the coming years.