The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Basketball Fans Are Furious With FOX’s New Scoreboard

FOX scorebug for the new season.Fox Sports.

College basketball is officially back, and fans are already over FOX’s latest graphic.

During this Tuesday’s game between Mount St. Mary’s and Villanova, FOX Sports unveiled its new scorebug for the 2021-22 season. Though there’s nothing wrong with the design, the overall size of the graphic is a bit overwhelming.

A plethora of college basketball fans went on social media to criticize the new design from FOX.

“Basketball players don’t take a lot of corner 3s do they? Just asking for a friend who designs scorebugs,” one fan tweeted.

“My goodness that is MASSIVE,” another fan tweeted. “At least I’ll see the score from the kitchen.”

“Scorebug so big it should be on top of a building in Rhode Island,” a college basketball fan said.

Some fans kept their complaints shorts and sweet, saying “This design is terrible.”

Here’s the design that FOX Sports unveiled for Tuesday’s game:

If enough fans complain about the sheer size of this graphic, Fox Sports might decide to make some changes.

As for the actual game, Villanova currently leads Mount St. Mary’s by double digits in the first half. Junior guard Justin Moore has been leading the charge thus far for Jay Wright’s squad.

College hoops fans can watch the rest of this game on FS1.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.