College basketball is officially back, and fans are already over FOX’s latest graphic.

During this Tuesday’s game between Mount St. Mary’s and Villanova, FOX Sports unveiled its new scorebug for the 2021-22 season. Though there’s nothing wrong with the design, the overall size of the graphic is a bit overwhelming.

A plethora of college basketball fans went on social media to criticize the new design from FOX.

“Basketball players don’t take a lot of corner 3s do they? Just asking for a friend who designs scorebugs,” one fan tweeted.

“My goodness that is MASSIVE,” another fan tweeted. “At least I’ll see the score from the kitchen.”

“Scorebug so big it should be on top of a building in Rhode Island,” a college basketball fan said.

Some fans kept their complaints shorts and sweet, saying “This design is terrible.”

Here’s the design that FOX Sports unveiled for Tuesday’s game:

Basketball is always tough because people along the sideline block the view but it doesn't help when you have a GIGANTIC score box also in the way pic.twitter.com/hw0pDEHdrb — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 9, 2021

If enough fans complain about the sheer size of this graphic, Fox Sports might decide to make some changes.

As for the actual game, Villanova currently leads Mount St. Mary’s by double digits in the first half. Junior guard Justin Moore has been leading the charge thus far for Jay Wright’s squad.

College hoops fans can watch the rest of this game on FS1.