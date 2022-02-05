Jay Wright Offers Injury Update On Villanova Star Collin Gillespie

Villanova managed to defeat Connecticut this Saturday afternoon, but unfortunately star guard Collin Gillespie went down with an injury.

Gillespie, who had 19 points this afternoon, needed to be helped off the court due to an ankle injury. He returned to the bench later in the game.

Following the Wildcats’ win over the Huskies, head coach Jay Wright had an update on Gillespie.

Wright told reporters that Gillespie needs X-rays on his right ankle.

Jay Wright says Collin Gillespie needs x-rays on his right ankle. — Dan Gelston (@APgelston) February 5, 2022

Gillespie landed awkwardly on Jordan Hawkins’ foot during the second half of action. It’s possible that he just twisted his ankle.

Last season, Gillespie suffered a torn MCL. As a result, he had to miss the NCAA Tournament. Hopefully, he didn’t suffer yet another serious injury.

Gillespie has been the top playmaker for Villanova this season, averaging 17.1 points and 3.0 assists per game.

If Gillespie has to miss an extended period of time, the Wildcats will need Caleb Daniels, Eric Dixon, Jermaine Samuels and others to step up.