Look: Video Of Villanova Students Rushing Floor Goes Viral

The William B. Finneran Pavilion has played host to a number of thrilling Villanova college basketball games over the years, but a recent viral video showed that the arena’s court isn’t the easiest to traverse.

In a video uploaded to TikTok, a number of Villanova students are seen attempting to get onto the floor during a recent event at the school’s basketball arena. Unfortunately, quite a few individuals didn’t get the memo that the court is elevated.

A handful of students tripped when trying to get onto the floor, despite someone nearby trying to point out the change in elevation. What’s worse is that many students seemed so preoccupied with racing onto the court that they didn’t see others fall down, making for quite the mess.

Here’s a look at the viral video:

That elevated court was taking souls💀 pic.twitter.com/AkDJSqhZFb — Arlong (@ramseyboltin) October 31, 2021

Twitter users had a field day with the court storm video, finding it hilarious and taking to social media to have a laugh.

I can’t stop watching this https://t.co/lXtscDT8xT — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) November 1, 2021

Honestly I can’t stop laughing https://t.co/BPsbMEHvAd — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) November 1, 2021

Thankfully, the students that did trip and fall seemed to get back to their feet pretty quickly. All in all, the couple seconds of video just made for a good laugh.

However, Villanova would do well to educate its student body on the elevated court before basketball season gets underway. The worst case scenario would be if the Wildcats found themselves in a position to storm the court and they had a repeat of the debacle in the video above.

Villanova students will have just eight days to get their feet back under them before the men’s basketball team takes on Mount St. Mary’s on Nov. 9.