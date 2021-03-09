Villanova basketball is getting unhealthier at the wrong time as the Big East and 2021 NCAA tournaments approach quickly.

Head coach Jay Wright announced on Monday guard Justin Moore suffered a “severe” ankle sprain this weekend. The sprain will likely keep him out of the entire Big East Tournament. It’s unclear if he’ll be able to return in time for the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

“We’re all praying for Justin Moore’s recovery,” Wright tweeted on Monday. “The evaluation is a severe ankle sprain – He will be doubtful for the Big East Tournament.” Wright’s latest update on Moore confirms what he reported last Saturday after the Wildcats’ loss to Providence. Moore suffered the injury in the first half of the Big East clash. “It was pretty severe,” Wright said on Saturday, via ESPN.com. “They said right away he’s not going to return. I think we’ll get an MRI tonight or [Sunday] morning.”

Villanova’s injury list is growing. Starting guard Collin Gillespie suffered a season-ending injury last Wednesday against Creighton. What’s the diagnosis? A torn MCL. Villanova basketball will be without two key guards during the most important stretch of the basketball season.

The Wildcats will have to adjust and adapt rather quickly. Villanova will begin Big East Tournament play this upcoming Thursday, Mar. 11 against the winner of Georgetown-Marquette.

The big question is what is Villanova’s ceiling without both Gillespie and Moore? The Wildcats were previously considered a lock for the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Now, they’ll have to move on without both key players.