Former College Soccer Player Dies In Swimming Accident At 24

Former college soccer player Derrick Otim, who plied his trade at Xavier and several professional soccer teams, has tragically lost his life. He was 24 years old.

According to Xavier Athletic Communications, the former All-Big East midfielder lost his life this past weekend in a swimming accident. In an official statement, Xavier offered their condolences and memorialized him for his accomplishments with the Musketeers.

“Better known to all of us as Del, Derrick exemplified the spirit and hard work of a Xavier student-athlete,” the statement said. “Not only did Del excel on the field of play, but his perseverance through off-the-field challenges demonstrated his character. The entire Xavier family grieves for Del and his family.”

In four years at Xavier, Otim played 70 matches, recording seven goals and nine assists. He earned Third-Team All-Big East honors in 2019.

Otim came to the United States in 2015 after being released from the prestigious Nottingham Forest FC Academy in his native England. While playing for Xavier, he also played for Detroit City FC.

Both clubs took to social media to express their condolences too.

“#NFFC are saddened to learn of the passing of former academy player Derrick Otim,” Nottingham Forest said. “The thoughts of everyone at the club go out to his friends and family at this tragic time.”

#NFFC are saddened to learn of the passing of former academy player Derrick Otim. The thoughts of everyone at the club go out to his friends and family at this tragic time.

“We are saddened by the passing of former DCFC player, Derrick Otim,” DCFC said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with Derrick’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time.”

As our thoughts continue to be with Derrick Otim's family and friends, we look back with appreciation for the time he spent with us. Thank you, Derrick. Rest in peace.

Our hearts also go out to Otim’s family and loved ones.