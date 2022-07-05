10 Schools Have Reached Out About Joining The Big Ten

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 12: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks following the cancellation of the men's basketball tournament due to concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 12, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Last week, it was announced that USC and UCLA will become members of the Big Ten in 2024. That news sent shockwaves through the rest of the college football world.

Jon Wilner, who was first to report the news about USC and UCLA, also said the Big Ten isn't done yet when it comes to adding more schools.

Well, according to a report from Wall Street Journal, 10 schools have informally reached out to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren.

Formal applications to join the Big Ten haven't been filed yet by these 10 anonymous teams. Nonetheless, it's very apparent that teams want to join the conference.

While the Big Ten must weigh the pros and cons when it comes to adding new schools, there's one program that would be a no-brainer addition for the league. That program is Notre Dame.

“The Big Ten would take them today, tomorrow, five years from now, ten years from now,” a conference commissioner said, via WSP. “You would go to numbers that just stink for building schedules to add Notre Dame.”

Only time will tell if the Big Ten expands yet again.