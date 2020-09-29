13 Big Ten Athletes Reportedly Suspended For Alleged Party

Purdue announced this afternoon that it has suspended 13 student-athletes for holding an on-campus party over the weekend.

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, the 13 student-athletes do not play fall sports at Purdue. None are members of the men’s or women’s basketball programs either.

The 13 athletes and one other student were found to be in violation of the “Protect Purdue Pledge,” the university confirmed in a press release this afternoon.

“While this is an unfortunate occurrence, we hope it’s instructive for all Boilermaker students and reinforces the importance of protecting everyone on campus during this time,” the statement reads.

The “Protect Purdue Pledge” is a university initiative designed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

Statement from Purdue athletics regarding 13 out of season student-athletes facing suspensions pic.twitter.com/f9wn8llpSB — mike carmin (@carmin_jc) September 28, 2020

The 14 people suspended today must vacate their dorms by Wednesday but can appeal the decision.

Purdue previously suspended 36 students in late August for an illegal party. Reports indicate the students appealed the decision and remain in school.