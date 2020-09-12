2 Words Being Used To Describe The Big Ten’s Mindset Right Now

After weeks of hearing conflicting reports, it turns out the Big Ten will actually revisit its original decision to postpone the 2020 college football season. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports broke the news earlier this afternoon.

ESPN announced on Friday that the Big Ten medical subcommittee would present its new testing programs this weekend to eight conference presidents and chancellors. Judging off the report from Thamel, the meeting went pretty well.

The presentation from the Big Ten medical subcommittee included at least four rapid response antigen tests that weren’t available several weeks ago.

Since the meeting on Saturday impressed those in attendance, all 14 presidents and chancellors from the Big Ten are expected to vote on return to play in next 72 hours. At least nine schools need to vote in favor of playing the season this fall to overturn the original decision.

According to Austin Ward of Lettermen Row, there is “cautious optimism” surrounding the Big Ten this afternoon. However, it does not mean that football will definitely be played this fall.

Coming out of meeting today, buzzwords from two B1G sources familiar with the presentation for mid-October start: “Cautious optimism.”

Tomorrow looms as a huge day for the league. Decision could come as early as Sunday, still potential it could spill over into early in the week. — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) September 12, 2020

A final decision might not happen until early next week.

Per ESPN reporter Heather Dinich, the season could begin as early as Oct. 17 if the conference overturns its decision. That would allow schools in the Big Ten to be eligible for the College Football Playoff.

The past few weeks have been a roller coaster for Big Ten presidents, but it looks like this ride is finally about to end.