247Sports Predicts The Big Ten’s Order Of Finish

The 2021 Big Ten football season is just over a month away and anticipation continues to mount for what’s shaping up to be a strong year in the conference. Illinois and Nebraska will open up the slate in Week 0 on Aug. 28 before most programs start their campaigns the following weekend.

With the start just around the corner, it’s time for some predictions.

247Sports released a massive projection article on Thursday, where 18 reporters across the network participated in a survey to predict certain outcomes of the 2021 Big Ten football season. The highlight of the article came when the crew voted on how the standings would break down in each division of the conference.

Take a look at the projected order of finish in the Big Ten from 247Sports:

East Division

Ohio State, 126 (18) Penn State, 102 Indiana, 92 Michigan, 73 Rutgers, 41 Maryland, 37 Michigan State, 33

West Division

Wisconsin, 126 (18) Iowa, 101 Northwestern, 76 Minnesota, 74 Nebraska, 61 Purdue, 37 Illinois, 23

All 18 reporters chose Ohio State to win the Big Ten Championship over Wisconsin this December.

247Sports projects the Big Ten's order of finish, POY and top storylines. Via @bmarcello! https://t.co/0BNr8eptJd pic.twitter.com/Mdga8RAmDU — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 15, 2021

Ohio State returning to the top of the mountain in the Big Ten won’t surprise most college football fans. With a wealth of talent returning to Columbus, the Buckeyes figure to be the clear favorites to get back into the College Football Playoff this upcoming season.

However, the rest of the East looks a bit different from the final 2020 standings. 247Sports anticipates a major bounce back from Penn State who went 4-5 last year and also sees Michigan posting a better showing following last season’s disappointment.

In the West, the reporters seem ready to crown a new champion in Wisconsin. After Northwestern earned the division title for the second time in three years last season, the Wildcats fell back to third in this year’s predictions. Iowa slotted in second, but all 18 reporters picked the Badgers to walk away with the West crown.

The Big Ten should be back and better than ever this fall. Aug. 28 can’t come soon enough.