4 Big Ten Players Left School Early, Went Undrafted

Usually when a college football player leaves school early, it’s with some understanding that they’re good enough to be drafted.

Unfortunately, that isn’t always the case. For four Big Ten players, their decision to leave school early resulted in them going undrafted.

Rutgers defensive lineman Elorm Lumor, Illinois pass rusher Oluwole Betiku, Maryland RB Javon Leake and Michigan State wideout Cody White all went unselected despite leaving school early. Fortunately, some of them managed to latch on to teams anyway.

Leake was a versatile rusher and kick returner who led the team in rushing and was Maryland’s primary kick returner. He finished the year with 736 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, and averaged 26.8 yards per return. Leake has signed with the New York Giants.

White was the Spartans’ leading receiver with 66 catches for 922 yards and six touchdowns. He was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs.

#Giants UDFA signing Javon Leake taking a kickoff back for a TD last season. With this TD, he tied the #Maryland school record for kickoff return TDs. pic.twitter.com/k28APGbHBk — Scout Kelley (@ScoutKelley) April 26, 2020

Lumor had three sacks for the Scarlet Knights in 2019, tying him for the team lead. He remains unsigned through the UDFA signing period.

Betiku played one year at Illinois after transferring from USC and led the team with nine sacks. He also remains unsigned.

The NFL Draft is a fickle beast. Perhaps these four Big Ten players who went undrafted will be a cautionary tale for future young stars.