Andy Katz Ranked The Big Ten’s Top 5 Basketball Arenas

The Big Ten has been the top basketball conference in the country this season without fans in the stands, but it is still disappointing to see some of the league’s most intimidating buildings empty.

The Big Ten has no shortage of great venues. There are older, historical arenas, newer, state-of-the-art ones and everything in between. The fans are what makes each place special though.

It is a tough exercise to pick the best atmospheres or places to play in the Big Ten, but Andy Katz gave it a try during Saturday’s Rutgers-Northwestern game at The RAC.

Here’s what he came up with, including Purdue’s Mackey Arena leading the way.

Mackey Arena — Purdue Assembly Hall — Indiana Williams Arena “The Barn” — Minnesota Rutgers Athletic Center “The RAC” — Rutgers Breslin Center — Michigan State

A solid list for sure, though there are some fan bases that are definitely unhappy. Wisconsin is known for a great home court advantage, as is Illinois. Ohio State and Maryland also have a case, and Michigan’s Crisler Arena isn’t bad either.

Do you think Katz got this right? If not, what changes would you make?