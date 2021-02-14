The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Andy Katz Ranked The Big Ten’s Top 5 Basketball Arenas

A general view of Purdues's basketball arena.WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - JANUARY 09: A general view of the Iowa Hawkeyes playing offense in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena on January 9, 2011 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Chambers/Getty Images)

The Big Ten has been the top basketball conference in the country this season without fans in the stands, but it is still disappointing to see some of the league’s most intimidating buildings empty.

The Big Ten has no shortage of great venues. There are older, historical arenas, newer, state-of-the-art ones and everything in between. The fans are what makes each place special though.

It is a tough exercise to pick the best atmospheres or places to play in the Big Ten, but Andy Katz gave it a try during Saturday’s Rutgers-Northwestern game at The RAC.

Here’s what he came up with, including Purdue’s Mackey Arena leading the way.

  1. Mackey Arena — Purdue
  2. Assembly Hall — Indiana
  3. Williams Arena “The Barn” — Minnesota
  4. Rutgers Athletic Center “The RAC” — Rutgers
  5. Breslin Center — Michigan State

A solid list for sure, though there are some fan bases that are definitely unhappy. Wisconsin is known for a great home court advantage, as is Illinois. Ohio State and Maryland also have a case, and Michigan’s Crisler Arena isn’t bad either.

Do you think Katz got this right? If not, what changes would you make?


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.