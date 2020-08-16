Anonymous Big Ten Administrator Has Telling Comment On League

The Big Ten was the first conference to announce last week that it was postponing its 2020 college football season. Since then, things have been quite chaotic for the league.

Almost immediately, there was backlash from coaches and players who didn’t want the season pushed back. As of right now, only the Big Ten and Pac-12 are eyeing playing in the spring, with the ACC, Big 12 and SEC holding steady about the possibility of a fall season.

As of today, parents from Ohio State, Iowa, Penn State and Nebraska have sent letters to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren asking him to reconsider his decision. OSU quarterback Justin Fields even put together a petition for people to sign to try and persuade the Big Ten to change its mind.

This morning, ESPN’s Bill Connelly lamented how the conference has lost the messaging this week. Now, his colleague Adam Rittenberg has interjected with some more insight.

According to Rittenberg, an unnamed Big Ten administrator said on Saturday that the league is “seriously divided” and the discord is playing out publicly.

Thought about this a lot in recent days. As a #B1G administrator told me last night: “Our league is seriously divided and all of it is playing out publicly.” https://t.co/cjB9TczRvz — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 16, 2020

Most likely, the B1G is not going to go back on its decision, no matter how much protesting is done. However, there’s no doubt that the conference has taken several hits over the last few days.

We’ll see if there is anything it can do to change the narrative in the coming weeks.