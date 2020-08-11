Anonymous Big Ten Coach Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Decision

On Tuesday afternoon, the Big Ten made the decision to cancel the fall college football season – with the hopes of playing in the spring.

The decision comes after weeks of reshuffling the conference’s schedule. The Big Ten became the first Power 5 conference to turn to a conference-only schedule just a few weeks ago.

Unfortunately for fans of the Big Ten and the players and coaching staffs for each team, there won’t be a fall season. “The Big Ten presidents have voted to postpone the 2020 college football season with hopes of playing in the spring, per sources,” Bruce Feldman reported.

Immediately after the news broke, a staff member from one Big Ten program reached out to ESPN’s Marty Smith. “Pissed. Sad. Speechless. Shocked. All mixed into one,” the staff member told Smith.

A staff member from a prominent Big 10 program just told me he is "pissed. Sad. Speechless. Shocked. All mixed into one." Says the players are devastated. — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) August 11, 2020

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren issued a statement about the decision.

“As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our (medical experts), it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall,” he said.

The Big Ten’s decision will likely lead other major conferences to cancel their fall seasons as well. However, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC have all remained committed to playing this fall.

It’s unclear what the postseason will look like if only a few conferences manage to play this fall.