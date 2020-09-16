Anonymous Big Ten President Reveals If President Trump Helped At All

On Wednesday morning, the Big Ten announced a new official decision on the 2020 college football season.

Just over a month after cancelling the fall football season, the Big Ten reversed course. After advancements in COVID-19 testing – and plenty of pressure from coaches, players and their parents – Big Ten football is back.

That drew a response from President Donald Trump, who reportedly spoke with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren after the conference initially canceled the 2020 season. Trump said he was glad to have “helped” the league reverse course and be able to play this fall.

However, an anonymous Big Ten president suggested Trump may not have helped at all.

“President Trump had nothing to do with our decision and did not impact the deliberations,” a Big Ten president reportedly told White House correspondent Peter Alexander of NBC News. “In fact, when his name came up, it was a negative because no one wanted this to be political.”

A Big Ten president involved in the decision to resume the season tells @NBCNews, “President Trump had nothing to do with our decision and did not impact the deliberations. In fact, when his name came up, it was a negative because no one wanted this to be political.” https://t.co/pEQf7yT4xl — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) September 16, 2020

Despite the Big Ten president’s comments, Tump maintained his role in the league coming back to play this fall.

“Great News: BIG TEN FOOTBALL IS BACK,” Trump said on Twitter this morning. “All teams to participate. Thank you to the players, coaches, parents, and all school representatives. Have a FANTASTIC SEASON! It is my great honor to have helped!!!”

The Big Ten season officially kicks off on October 24, with the Big Ten title game on December 19.