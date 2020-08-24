The Spun

Anonymous Big Ten Source Sums Up Feelings On Conference

The Big Ten Logo on the field for the Ohio State-Maryland game.COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 04: A view of the Big Ten logo on the field during the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Byrd Stadium on October 4, 2014 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

Usually on social media you see the fanbases of the 14 Big Ten schools at each other’s throats. But in the wake of the conference’s handling of canceling the fall football season, they’re in lockstep on ripping it a new one.

In a recent feature, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg highlighted the widespread, public protests against the Big Ten. Much of the outcry focuses on Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, who has been widely criticized for his handling of the situation in his first year on the job.

ESPN quoted a pair of Big Ten sources who both found the conference’s recent actions to be embarrassing. But the second source summed it all up for everyone in three words: “Everyone is furious.”

“Everyone is furious,” the source said. “Not the way it has ever gone down. And the ramifications are staggering.”

The Big Ten’s lack of transparency with the decision-making process was one of many reasons there were over two dozen parents of football players at its Illinois headquarters last week.

Some Nebraska parents are reportedly considering legal action if the Big Ten doesn’t produce documentation on the August 11 announcement. Specifically, they want the actual vote from the presidents and chancellors who voted as well as relevant medical data.

There’s no doubt that Kevin Warren and the conference handled the situation poorly. But in this climate and with the pandemic still ravaging the United States, it seems like mistakes were inevitable.


