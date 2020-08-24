Anonymous Big Ten Source Sums Up Feelings On Conference

Usually on social media you see the fanbases of the 14 Big Ten schools at each other’s throats. But in the wake of the conference’s handling of canceling the fall football season, they’re in lockstep on ripping it a new one.

In a recent feature, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg highlighted the widespread, public protests against the Big Ten. Much of the outcry focuses on Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, who has been widely criticized for his handling of the situation in his first year on the job.

ESPN quoted a pair of Big Ten sources who both found the conference’s recent actions to be embarrassing. But the second source summed it all up for everyone in three words: “Everyone is furious.”

Friday's parent protest capped two weeks of discontent in the #B1G since the postponement. My story on the turmoil, and why the parents' concerns can't be dismissed because many inside the league feel the exact same way. "This has been embarrassing."https://t.co/n6Xg892m5L — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 24, 2020

The Big Ten’s lack of transparency with the decision-making process was one of many reasons there were over two dozen parents of football players at its Illinois headquarters last week.

Some Nebraska parents are reportedly considering legal action if the Big Ten doesn’t produce documentation on the August 11 announcement. Specifically, they want the actual vote from the presidents and chancellors who voted as well as relevant medical data.

There’s no doubt that Kevin Warren and the conference handled the situation poorly. But in this climate and with the pandemic still ravaging the United States, it seems like mistakes were inevitable.