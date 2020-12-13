The Spun

Big Ten Announces Its Matchups For ‘Champions Week’

At long last, we finally know the matchups for the Big Ten’s “Champions Week” crossover games this coming weekend.

Of course, Ohio State and Northwestern meeting for the actual conference title is the headlining game, but there are a number of other interesting pairings on the docket as well.

For starters, the battle of The Old Oaken Bucket is back on, with Indiana and Purdue meeting on Friday. Minnesota-Wisconsin and Iowa-Michigan also have some juicy story lines.

Nebraska-Rutgers, Illinois-Penn State and Michigan State-Maryland round out the full slate.

You can check out the television broadcast info below.

If we’re being honest, “Champions Week” was a pretty nice innovation for the Big Ten as it dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.

We wouldn’t mind seeing it become a regular thing even with normal scheduling.


