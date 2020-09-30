The Spun

Big Ten Announces Major COVID Testing Partnership

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 12: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks following the cancellation of the men's basketball tournament due to concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 12, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The main reason why the Big Ten was able to reverse its decision for the 2020 college football season is because of the emergence of rapid response antigen tests. Now fast forward to this Wednesday, where the conference announced a partnership for COVID-19 testing.

A few moments ago, the Big Ten revealed that it has entered into strategic partnerships with Biodesix, Inc. and Quidel Corporation.

Biodesix will oversee and manage the tests that Quidel is making for Big Ten student-athletes. It’s worth noting that Quidel will also manufacture antigen tests for the Pac-12.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren released a statement on the league’s latest partnership and why it’s a crucial step to having a successful football season this fall.

“The partnership with Biodesix and Quidel is an important step toward achieving our mission of keeping our student-athletes, and the communities that support them, healthy and safe,” Warren said. “The data we are scheduled to collect, and the research component of this partnership, will provide major contributions to all 14 Big Ten institutions as they study COVID-19 and attempt to mitigate the spread of SARS-CoV-2 among wider communities.”

Student-athletes and staff members for every Big Ten team will be administered antigen tests before every practice and game.

The conference will officially begin its season on the weekend of October 24.


