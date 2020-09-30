The main reason why the Big Ten was able to reverse its decision for the 2020 college football season is because of the emergence of rapid response antigen tests. Now fast forward to this Wednesday, where the conference announced a partnership for COVID-19 testing.

A few moments ago, the Big Ten revealed that it has entered into strategic partnerships with Biodesix, Inc. and Quidel Corporation.

Biodesix will oversee and manage the tests that Quidel is making for Big Ten student-athletes. It’s worth noting that Quidel will also manufacture antigen tests for the Pac-12.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren released a statement on the league’s latest partnership and why it’s a crucial step to having a successful football season this fall.

“The partnership with Biodesix and Quidel is an important step toward achieving our mission of keeping our student-athletes, and the communities that support them, healthy and safe,” Warren said. “The data we are scheduled to collect, and the research component of this partnership, will provide major contributions to all 14 Big Ten institutions as they study COVID-19 and attempt to mitigate the spread of SARS-CoV-2 among wider communities.”

The Big Ten Conference has entered into strategic partnerships with Biodesix, Inc. and Quidel Corporation to provide comprehensive surveillance testing for SARS-CoV-2 for all student-athletes and staff personnel involved in close contact sport competition: https://t.co/giNV9IN15B — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) September 30, 2020

Student-athletes and staff members for every Big Ten team will be administered antigen tests before every practice and game.

The conference will officially begin its season on the weekend of October 24.